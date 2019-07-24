Home

Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1LN
01995 605548
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00
St Mary & St Michael's R/C Church
Garstang
Tony Rigby Notice
RIGBY Tony Aged 69 years
Passed away suddenly on 13th July.
The much loved husband of Margaret, a cherished dad, grandad, brother in law, uncle and friend of many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary & St Michael's R/C Church, Garstang on Friday 26th July
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to NWAA via the funeral director,
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Garstang,
PR3 1LN Tel 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on July 24, 2019
