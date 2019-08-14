Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Riding Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Riding

Notice RIDING Thomas William

'Tom' Margaret and all Tom's family

wish to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for their kind words of comfort, thoughts,

cards of condolence and

Mass offerings received.

Thank you to all who attended the funeral service and who have very generously donated to the Salvation Army and

British Heart Foundation.

Heartfelt thanks go to all those who helped with the logistical arrangements and the preparation of the vehicles,

Tom would have been so proud.

Special thanks to Rev. Mike Barton for his thoughtful ministrations and finally to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their respectful and professional help in coordinating the arrangements at such a difficult time. Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 14, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices