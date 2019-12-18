Home

WOODS Teresa Frances
"Fran" Martin and family would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the very sad loss of Teresa.
Grateful thanks to Dolores Seaton for her dignified service and to Nick and all the staff at
William Houghton Funeral Directors for all their guidance
and support.
Special thanks to St Wilfrid's Club for their kind generosity and finally thank you to all who attended the service and who donated so generously to Belmont Residents Fund in Fran's memory.
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 18, 2019
