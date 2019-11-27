|
|
|
WOODS (nee Dewhurst)
Teresa Frances
'Fran' Who died peacefully in
Belmont Care Home surrounded by her family on
Thursday 21st November,
aged 78 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, loving mum of Martin, Michael, Helen and Mandi and a much loved step-mother, mother in law, sister, grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Belmont Resident's Fund'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 27, 2019