|
|
|
TYRER STUART Katie, Clare and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and good neighbours for their kindness, support, cards and generous donations made in memory of Stuart. Special thanks to Rev. Mike Barton for his kind ministrations, Katie Butler for her beautiful floral arrangements, Ferrari's for their hospitality and finally to Nick and his team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their support and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More