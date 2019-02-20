|
|
|
TYRER Stuart William Former Mayor of Longridge.
Died suddenly at home on
Saturday 9th February,
aged 75 years.
Dearly loved husband of
the late Brenda,
loving father of Katie and Clare,
much admired
father in law of Mark and
greatly adored grandfather
of Emily and Georgia.
The funeral service will take place
at St. Paul's Church,
Berry Lane, Longridge on
Wednesday 27th February
at 1.30pm, prior to committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
the 'N.W.A.A' or the
'Alzheimers Society'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 20, 2019
