|
|
|
WALL Sheila Peacefully at Longridge Community Hospital
on 12th July 2019, aged 75 years. Much loved wife of Doug,
mum of Ian and Debbie,
nanna of Callum, Bethany, Jonathan, Alice,
Hannah and Adam.
Funeral Service will take place
at St. Paul's Church, Longridge
on Friday 19th July at 1.30pm,
prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on July 17, 2019