WILLACY Roger Evan Passed away
unexpectedly at home on
Saturday 30th November 2019,
aged 70 years.
Devoted husband of the late Leila.
Dearly loved and cherished
dad of Sonya and Kirsty.
Much loved and proud
grandad of Graci, William,
Michael, George and Alfie.
Dear father in law of
James and Mike and a
loving brother of John.
He will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held
at Preston Crematorium on
Monday 16th December at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be
made in memory of Roger to
'British Heart Foundation'
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 11, 2019