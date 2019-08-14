Home

Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1LN
01995 605548
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:15
Preston Crematorium
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
14:00
Garstang Free Methodist Church
Notice Condolences

Robert Sharrock Notice
SHARROCK Robert (Bob) Former Mayor of Garstang and Wyre Borough.
Passed away on 31st July at Bowgreave Rise, aged 94.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Dorothy.
A cherished father, father in law, grandad & great grandad.
Cremation to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Friday 23rd August at 12.15pm followed by Thanksgiving service at
Garstang Free Methodist Church at 2pm.
Donations if desired to
St John's Hospice via
the funeral director.
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 5 & 6 Pringle Court, Garstang, PR3 1LN. Tel 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 14, 2019
