Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
13:00
St Mary and St Michael's RC Church
Garstang
Robert Harrison Notice
HARRISON Robert Edward
(Ted) Aged 90 years of Winmarleigh.
The dearly loved husband of
the late Tess, loving father
of Christine and John,
father-in-law of Andrew
and Karen, devoted grandad
of Michelle, Helen,
Nicola and Michael.
Passed away on
Thursday 30th May 2019,
in hospital.
Requiem Mass will take place
at St Mary and St Michael's
RC Church, Garstang on
Friday 14th June 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be given to St Mary and St Michael's RC Church via the Funeral Director.
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension Funerals,
5-6 Pringle Court,
Thomas's Weind, Garstang,
PR3 1LN. Tel: 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on June 5, 2019
