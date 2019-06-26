|
|
|
FENTON RICHARD
(DICK) Peacefully at Royal Lancaster Infirmary on 18th June 2019,
aged 93 years young.
Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, loving dad of Yvonne, cherished grandad of Kevin and Kim, dear great grandad to Keegan-Lee.
Funeral service at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday 27th June at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for
North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
Claire Dimond Funeral Services
Tel: 07768 927 112
Published in Garstang Courier on June 26, 2019
Read More