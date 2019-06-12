|
|
|
DEWHURST Richard Of Whittingham Hall Farm
Peacefully at Chorley Hospital
on 2nd June, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Marjorie,
loving father of
Richard, John and Kath,
dear father in law of
Chris, Gillian and Nigel,
much loved grandad of Matt,
Rachel, Alison, Michael,
Robert and Claire.
The funeral service and interment
will take place at
Ribchester Parish Church
of St. Wilfrid on Tuesday
18th June at 12:00noon.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to
'The British Heart Foundation'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on June 12, 2019
Read More