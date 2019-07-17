|
WEBB Rebecca Peacefully at Bowerswood House.
Aged 104 years.
Much loved mother of Linda
and the late Tony.
Rebecca will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Rebecca are being gratefully received directly to St John's Hospice.
Funeral service to be held at
St Thomas Church, Garstang on Thursday 25th July at 2pm followed by committal
at the graveside.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeral care,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR31YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on July 17, 2019