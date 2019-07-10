Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Pauline Hutchinson Notice
HUTCHINSON (nee White) Passed away peacefully on Thursday 4th July at Sandy Banks Care Home Leyland, aged 79 years, PAULINE.
A loving mum to Susan, Ian and Mark and loving partner of Phil, cherished grandma to Johnathan, Alexandra, Leona and Liam and great grandma to William.
Funeral service will take place
at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in
Pauline's memory for
The Alzheimer's Society.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: (01772) 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on July 10, 2019
