Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:30
St. Thomas' Church
Garstang
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mason

Notice Condolences

Patricia Mason Notice
MASON Patricia Ann
'Pat' Passed away peacefully in
Cornmill Nursing Home on
Thursday 14th March 2019,
aged 73 years.
Dearly loved wife of Norman.
Much loved mum of Yvonne
and Gary. A cherished grannie
of Abigail and Alex, and dear
mother in law of Jeremy.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Thomas' Church, Garstang on
Wednesday 3rd April at 11.30am
prior to burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be
made in memory of Pat to
Cancer Research UK
and The Guide Dogs.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.