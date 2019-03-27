|
MASON Patricia Ann
'Pat' Passed away peacefully in
Cornmill Nursing Home on
Thursday 14th March 2019,
aged 73 years.
Dearly loved wife of Norman.
Much loved mum of Yvonne
and Gary. A cherished grannie
of Abigail and Alex, and dear
mother in law of Jeremy.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Thomas' Church, Garstang on
Wednesday 3rd April at 11.30am
prior to burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be
made in memory of Pat to
Cancer Research UK
and The Guide Dogs.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 27, 2019
