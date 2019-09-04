Home

L. Stewart Dimond & Son
2 Bridge Street
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1YB
01995 602 316
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium
Pamela Burford Notice
Burford Pamela Peacefully in hospital,
aged 83 years.
Much loved wife of the late Thomas, Loving mum of Michael and the late Caroline,
dear mother in law of Helen,
loving grandmother
and great grandmother,
Pamela will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place
at Preston Crematorium
on Friday 13th September
at 1:00pm. Followed by light refreshments at
the Royal Oak, Garstang.
Family flowers only please
but the family are gratefully receiving donations for
Born Free Foundation.
Further enquiries please to:
Dimonds Funeral Care
2 Bridge Street, Garstang
Preston, PR3 1YB
Tel:01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 4, 2019
