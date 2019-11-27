|
Walmsley Neal John Neal's family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to all those who have supported them at this sad time; for the many cards, flowers and kind messages of condolence received, as well as the mass offerings for Neal.
They would like to thank
Fr Geoff Steel for his kind and comforting funeral mass on
15th November. Also a special thank you to Brenda, Celia and Stephen and to Bill, Damien and the choir, for their contributions
to the funeral.
They would also like to thank
Greg Hodgkinson Funeral Director, and his staff for their genuine care and professional service.
Thanks also to the Crofters Hotel for their warm hospitality
and catering.
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 27, 2019