Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00
St Thomas Church
Garstang
Nancy Skorge Notice
SKORGE Nancy Berenice Following a short illness,
on 2nd August 2019,
aged 89 years.
Much loved wife of the late Gunnar.
Loving mum of
Suzanne, Sally, Donna and Martin and a dear mother in law.
Devoted grandmother,
great grandmother and
great, great grandmother.
Funeral service will take place at
St Thomas Church, Garstang,
on Wednesday 14th August at 12:00pm followed by interment in the church yard.
Flowers are welcome.
Family are gratefully receiving donations to
The North West Air Ambulance
in memory of Nancy
Further enquiries:
Dimonds funeralcare
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 7, 2019
