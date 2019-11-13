|
|
|
Nicholson Mildred John and his family would like
to express their thanks to everyone for their support and kind messages during their recent sad loss, everyone who attended the funeral service and have
sent cards and donations
in her memory.
A special thank you to the staff at Longridge Hall and Lodge for taking care of both Mildred
and John in recent times.
A mention also to Rev Gill Mack
for leading the funeral so well, Longridge Golf Cub for their hospitality and finally to all at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 13, 2019