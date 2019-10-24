|
|
|
Nicholson Mildred Mary Passed away peacefully at Longridge Hall and Lodge care home on Tuesday 22nd October,
aged 84 years.Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Keith
and Peter (Deceased),
mother in law of Kimberly and the proud gran to John and Jack.
'What is true and of comfort
is to know, deep in your heart,
that in cherished
thought and memory
loved ones never really part.'
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 6th November at 12.15.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Orchard Care Homes activities.'
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 017772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 24, 2019