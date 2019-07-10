Resources More Obituaries for Maureen Taylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maureen Taylor

Notice TAYLOR Maureen The family of the late Maureen would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words of comfort and support at this sad time. Grateful thanks for the generous donations received which will benefit

Cancer Research U.K. Special thanks to all who attended the funeral service, to Colette Saunders for her kind and thoughtful ministrations, Dr Taylor from Stonebridge Surgery, the staff at Royal Preston Hospital SAU and Ward 11 for their excellent care. Heartfelt thanks to Mark and Sarah at Longridge Golf Club for their excellent food,

to St. Wilfrid's Club for their warm and welcoming reception, finally to Nick, Sean, Peter and the team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their dignified and professional arrangements. Published in Garstang Courier on July 10, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices