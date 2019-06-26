|
|
|
TAYLOR MAUREEN Died peacefully at home surrounded by family, after a short illness on Saturday 15th June,
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, Loving mum of Shaun, Keith, Karen, Brian and Ian
and a dearly loved mother in law, nana and mamma.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium
on Friday 28th June at 11.30am. Family flowers only please , donations if so desired for 'Cancer Research UK'.
No mourning dress required.
All enquiries to
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on June 26, 2019
