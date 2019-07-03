Home

Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1LN
01995 605548
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Mary Walmsley Notice
WALMSLEY Mary
(Molly) Aged 90 years.
Formerly of
Northlands Village Rest Home.
Much loved wife of the late Eric, cherished mum of Mary & Sylvia, mother in law, gran & sister.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Brian House Children's Hospice, Bispham via the funeral director.
Ascension Funerals,
5-6 Pringle Court,
Thomas's Weind, Garstang,
PR3 1LN. Tel: 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on July 3, 2019
