|
|
|
WALMSLEY Mary
(Molly) Aged 90 years.
Formerly of
Northlands Village Rest Home.
Much loved wife of the late Eric, cherished mum of Mary & Sylvia, mother in law, gran & sister.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Brian House Children's Hospice, Bispham via the funeral director.
Ascension Funerals,
5-6 Pringle Court,
Thomas's Weind, Garstang,
PR3 1LN. Tel: 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on July 3, 2019