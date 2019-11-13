|
SHORROCK Mary Elizabeth
(Betty) Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Betty who died peacefully at home, fortified by rites of the Holy Church on Friday 8th November, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill, loving mother of Linda, Betty, Edward, William, Andrew and Elaine and a dear mother in law, grandma
and great grandma.
Requiem Mass and interment will take place at St. Francis The Hill Chapel, Goosnargh on Monday 18th November at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St Francis Hill Chapel '.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Nov. 13, 2019