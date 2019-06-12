|
|
|
Salisbury Margaret Debbie and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their
kind expressions of sympathy
and support received during
this sad time.
Grateful thanks for all the generous donations received for Longridge Community Hospital,
to all who attended the funeral service and to Rev. Gill Mack for her kind and thoughtful ministrations.
Finally a special thanks to
Sean and all the team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on June 12, 2019
