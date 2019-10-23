Home

Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00
St John's Church, Out Rawcliffe
Margaret Jenkinson Notice
Jenkinson Margaret Mary
(Nee Poole) Passed away peacefully in
St Albans Nursing Home on Thursday 17th October 2019,
aged 93 years.
A dearly loved Wife to the late Joseph and a dear sister to Sadie.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St John's Church,
Out Rawcliffe on Tuesday
29th October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations to St John's Church Out Rawcliffe.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU. Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 23, 2019
