Hewitt Margaret Passed away peacefully in
St Johns Hospice on
1st August 2019, aged 70 years.
Loving wife of Chris.
Proud mum and step mum and
much loved nana and sister.
Funeral service is to take place
at 3.00pm on Monday 12th August at St James Church Forton, followed by the interment at
St Pauls Churchyard, Forton.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Margaret
to benefit St Johns Hospice.
All further enquiries:
Dimonds Funeralcare
2 Bridge Street, Garstang
PR3 1YB. 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 7, 2019