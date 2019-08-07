|
Dugdale Margaret Helena The family of the late Margaret wish to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends for their support, words of comfort
and for the kind donations for
St. Wilfrid's Parish Church
and Blackburn Cathedral
received in her memory.
Heartfelt thanks to Longridge Hall and Lodge for their wonderful care. Special thanks to
Rev. Brian McConkey for his touching ministrations and to all who attended the Funeral Service.
Finally, to Sean, Nick and team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their guidance and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 7, 2019