Home

POWERED BY

Services
W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00
St. Wilfrid's Church
Ribchester
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dugdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Dugdale

Notice Condolences

Margaret Dugdale Notice
DUGDALE (née Whalley)
Margaret Helena Of Dutton.
Peacefully at Longridge Hall and Lodge on Friday 19th July,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tom Dugdale, mother of Adam and Alexandra and grandmother
of Henry.
The funeral service and
interment will take place at
St. Wilfrid's Church, Ribchester
on Friday 2nd August at 11am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to either 'Ribchester PCC' or
'Blackburn Cathedral'.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on July 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.