DUGDALE (née Whalley)
Margaret Helena Of Dutton.
Peacefully at Longridge Hall and Lodge on Friday 19th July,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tom Dugdale, mother of Adam and Alexandra and grandmother
of Henry.
The funeral service and
interment will take place at
St. Wilfrid's Church, Ribchester
on Friday 2nd August at 11am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to either 'Ribchester PCC' or
'Blackburn Cathedral'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on July 24, 2019