Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1LN
01995 605548
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Len Wilkinson


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Len Wilkinson Notice
Wilkinson Len
1929 - 2019 Died peacefully at home on Monday 11th February,
aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Tanith and a special Dad and Grandad.
He was a one off!
No black please.
Funeral to be held at
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Epilepsy Research or
Epilepsy Society
via the Funeral Director.
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 20, 2019
