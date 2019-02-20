|
|
|
Wilkinson Len
1929 - 2019 Died peacefully at home on Monday 11th February,
aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Tanith and a special Dad and Grandad.
He was a one off!
No black please.
Funeral to be held at
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Epilepsy Research or
Epilepsy Society
via the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals,
5-6 Pringle Court,
Thomas's Weind,
Garstang PR3 1LN
Tel: 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More