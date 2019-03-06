|
PHILLIPS June Passed away peacefully in
Royal Lancaster Infirmary on
Friday 22nd February 2019,
aged 82 years.
A much loved wife, mum,
nanny and great nanny.
Funeral service to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th March at 1.00pm
followed by refreshments at
The Crofters Hotel, Garstang.
Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, can be
made in memory of June to
Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 6, 2019
