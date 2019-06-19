Resources More Obituaries for Joyce Ellis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joyce Ellis

Notice ELLIS JOYCE Joyce's family would like to thank all their relatives and friends for their cards and messages of love, support and donations to Weeton St Michaels Church and Cancer Research UK.

Heartfelt thanks go to everyone who attended the funeral service and Rev. Ivan for his comforting ministrations.

Special thanks go to her friends in Weeton and also in Towneley House who made her feel so welcome in Longridge. Thank you also to Alston Lodge Community Care, Berry Lane Medical Centre, Longridge Hospital and Longridge Hall for their dedicated care.

Finally sincere thanks to Sean and his team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their sensitive arrangements.