BAMBER JOSEPH Joseph's family would like
to thank most sincerely all the relatives, friends and neighbours who attended Joe's Requiem Mass at St. Wilfrid's RC Church, Longridge and committal at
SS Peter and Paul, Ribchester.
Thanks also for the messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, Mass intentions and donations
to St. Wilfrid's Church received
in his memory.
We would like to express our gratitude to Fr. Anthony Dutton for his consoling ministrations, to
Fr. John Gray and to Nicholas Houghton and his staff at
William Houghton Funeral Directors for their dignified
funeral arrangements.
Sincere thanks are also extended to the caring doctors and nurses
at Royal Preston Hospital and Longridge Community Hospital and the Catholic Chaplaincy
Team at RPH.
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 6, 2019
