Notice BAMBER JOSEPH Joseph's family would like

to thank most sincerely all the relatives, friends and neighbours who attended Joe's Requiem Mass at St. Wilfrid's RC Church, Longridge and committal at

SS Peter and Paul, Ribchester.

Thanks also for the messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, Mass intentions and donations

to St. Wilfrid's Church received

in his memory.

We would like to express our gratitude to Fr. Anthony Dutton for his consoling ministrations, to

Fr. John Gray and to Nicholas Houghton and his staff at

William Houghton Funeral Directors for their dignified

funeral arrangements.

Sincere thanks are also extended to the caring doctors and nurses

at Royal Preston Hospital and Longridge Community Hospital and the Catholic Chaplaincy

Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 6, 2019