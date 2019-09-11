|
|
|
SALISBURY John Passed away peacefully
on 1st September
aged 92 years,
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Ada.
Much loved Dad of Rosalind and David. Devoted Granddad
and Great Granddad.
Funeral Service will take place
on Friday 20th September
at 10:00am,
at St John the Evangelist Church, Out Rawcliffe,
prior to burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made
in memory of John for
Nateby Primary School.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 11, 2019