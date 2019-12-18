|
RIGBY John Barbara, Ken and family would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support following their sad loss of John, and for the generous donations received for
St Catherine's Hospice.
Many thanks to Rev Gill Mack for her dignified and thoughtful ministrations and to all who attended the service.
Finally to Nick and staff at William Houghton Funeral Directors for the sensitive and dignified conduct of all funeral arrangements.
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 18, 2019