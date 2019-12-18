|
|
|
LAWSON John Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
Sunday 15th December,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Marion,
much loved dad of Paul,
dear father in law of Joanne and a loving grandad of Jen and Jack.
The funeral service will take place at St. James' Church, Whitechapel, on Monday 30th December at 11:30am, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 18, 2019