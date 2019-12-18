Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lawson

Notice Condolences

John Lawson Notice
LAWSON John Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
Sunday 15th December,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Marion,
much loved dad of Paul,
dear father in law of Joanne and a loving grandad of Jen and Jack.
The funeral service will take place at St. James' Church, Whitechapel, on Monday 30th December at 11:30am, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -