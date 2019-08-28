Home

Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
John Hunter

John Hunter Notice
Hunter John French Aged 94.
Passed away peacefully on
the 20th August 2019.
Dear husband to the late Peggy.
Much loved father of Diane and John, loving grandfather
and great grandfather.
The Celebration of the life
of John will take on Friday
6th September 2019 11.30am
at Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
charity donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Rosie-Ann Priestner,
Clitheroe Funeral Service & Monumental Masonary,
10-12 Whalley Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 1AW
Tel: 01200 443045
Published in Garstang Courier on Aug. 28, 2019
