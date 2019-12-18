|
|
|
DUNDERDALE John James
(Jack) Passed away peacefully at home
on Monday 16th December 2019,
aged 98 years.
Dearly loved and treasured
husband of Margaret.
Much loved dad of
Ruth and the late Mary.
Proud grandad of Gareth,
Rachel, Claire and Adam.
Loving big grandad of
Ruby, Jack and Isobel.
Dear father in law of
Alan and the late Evan.
Funeral service and interment will
be held at the Parish Church
of St Michael's on Wyre on
Monday 30th December at 11am.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 18, 2019