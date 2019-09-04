|
|
|
BRIERLEY John Kenneth
(Ken) Andrew, Fiona and family
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards of condolence,
kind words of comfort and
support given at this sad time.
Grateful thanks for the generous donations received which will benefit Rosemere Cancer Foundation and for all the help
and support given from
Longridge District Nurses,
St Catherine's Hospice and
Berry Lane Medical Centre.
Heartfelt thanks to all who attended the funeral service, to Rev. Mike Barton for his thoughtful ministrations and to The Newdrop Inn for their excellent food and service. Finally a special thanks to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified arrangements
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 4, 2019