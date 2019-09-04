Resources More Obituaries for John Brierley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Brierley

Notice BRIERLEY John Kenneth

(Ken) Andrew, Fiona and family

would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards of condolence,

kind words of comfort and

support given at this sad time.

Grateful thanks for the generous donations received which will benefit Rosemere Cancer Foundation and for all the help

and support given from

Longridge District Nurses,

St Catherine's Hospice and

Berry Lane Medical Centre.

Heartfelt thanks to all who attended the funeral service, to Rev. Mike Barton for his thoughtful ministrations and to The Newdrop Inn for their excellent food and service. Finally a special thanks to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified arrangements Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices