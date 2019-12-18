|
WILCOCK Joan After a short illness, peacefully
in hospital, aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas Wilcock, much loved
mum of Heather, Ellen, Richard
and Elizabeth. Mother in law of
Derek, Barrie, Mairi and Emily
and devoted nana, Joan will be
sadly missed by all her family and
friends and all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary and Michaels Church,
Garstang, on Friday 20th
December at 10:00am followed
by committal in the churchyard.
Further enquiries please to: Dimonds Funeral Care, 2 Bridge Street, Garstang, Preston, PR31YB. Tel: 01995 602316
Published in Garstang Courier on Dec. 18, 2019