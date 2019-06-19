Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1LN
01995 605548
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00
St Peter's Church
Inskip
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Longstaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Longstaff

Notice Condolences

Jim Longstaff Notice
LONGSTAFF Jim Aged 92
Of Inskip
Passed away on 10th June
A much loved husband of the late Vera, a cherished dad, grandad & great-grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peter's Church, Inskip on Thursday 27th June at 11am followed by burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Donkey Sanctuary via the funeral director.
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension Funerals,
5-6 Pringle Court,
Thomas's Weind, Garstang,
PR3 1LN. Tel: 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
Download Now