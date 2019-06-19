|
|
|
LONGSTAFF Jim Aged 92
Of Inskip
Passed away on 10th June
A much loved husband of the late Vera, a cherished dad, grandad & great-grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peter's Church, Inskip on Thursday 27th June at 11am followed by burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Donkey Sanctuary via the funeral director.
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension Funerals,
5-6 Pringle Court,
Thomas's Weind, Garstang,
PR3 1LN. Tel: 01995 605548
Published in Garstang Courier on June 19, 2019
