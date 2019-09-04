Home

Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
13:00
St Michael's Church
Cockerham
Jean Bradshaw Notice
Bradshaw Jean
(nee Pedder) Passed away peacefully on
25th August 2019, aged 60 years.
A much loved Mum to Jonathan, Scott and Georgina, a beloved Daughter to Ted and the late Ann, also a dear Mother-in-Law,
Sister, Auntie and Cousin
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St Michael's Church, Cockerham on Thursday
5th September at 1.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St Michael's Church Cockerham.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall,
FY6 0NU, Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 4, 2019
