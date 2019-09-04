|
|
|
Bradshaw Jean
(nee Pedder) Passed away peacefully on
25th August 2019, aged 60 years.
A much loved Mum to Jonathan, Scott and Georgina, a beloved Daughter to Ted and the late Ann, also a dear Mother-in-Law,
Sister, Auntie and Cousin
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St Michael's Church, Cockerham on Thursday
5th September at 1.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St Michael's Church Cockerham.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall,
FY6 0NU, Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Garstang Courier on Sept. 4, 2019