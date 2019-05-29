|
|
|
CRONSHAW James Gordon
'Jim' Peacefully on Saturday 18th May, aged 87.
Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen, loving dad of Ian, Susan, Neil (deceased), and Ann-Marie and a much loved father in law, grandad, and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
St Wilfrids Church, Ribchester,
on Monday 3rd June at 1pm
prior to committal at
Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. 01772 782291.
Published in Garstang Courier on May 29, 2019
Read More