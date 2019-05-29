Home

POWERED BY

Services
W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
13:00
St Wilfrids Church
Ribchester
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cronshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cronshaw

Notice Condolences

James Cronshaw Notice
CRONSHAW James Gordon
'Jim' Peacefully on Saturday 18th May, aged 87.
Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen, loving dad of Ian, Susan, Neil (deceased), and Ann-Marie and a much loved father in law, grandad, and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
St Wilfrids Church, Ribchester,
on Monday 3rd June at 1pm
prior to committal at
Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. 01772 782291.
Published in Garstang Courier on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.