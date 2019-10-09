|
|
|
BURROW James
'Jim' Late of Tunsteads Farm.
Died peacefully in Northlands Village Rest Home on Friday
4th October, aged 99 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Ethel, loving father of Elizabeth and Robert, father in law of George and Kathleen and a dear grandad
and great grandad.
The funeral service and interment will take place at St. Lawrence Parish Church, Barton on Friday 18th October at 12.00noon.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 9, 2019