|
|
|
Kellet On 14th March 2019 in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Isabella "Mary"
Aged 81 years of Cockerham.
The dearly love wife of the
late Richard Samuel Kellet,
loving mother of Raymond and Jean, mother-in-law of Diane and grandmother of Andrew, Alison, Rachel, Ellen and Richard; and great-grandmother of Arthur.
Funeral service and interment will take place at St John The Baptist Church, Pilling on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory
of Mary may be given to
St John's Church, Pilling.
C/o and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman
Funeral Directors
Cockerham
LA2 0EF
tel. 01524 791347
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
