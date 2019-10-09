Home

L. Stewart Dimond & Son
2 Bridge Street
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1YB
01995 602 316
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00
St Thomas' Church
Garstang
Irene Carter

CARTER IRENE
(nee Harrison) Passed away peacefully with
her family by her side on
Monday 30th September 2019,
aged 101 years.

The dearly loved Wife of
William (deceased).
Devoted Mother of
Doreen, David and Elizabeth.
A dear Mother-in-law, loving Nana, Great Nana and Great Great Nana.

Sadly missed.

The funeral service will be held at
St Thomas' Church, Garstang on
Tuesday 15th October 2019
at 11:00am, followed by the interment within the churchyard.
No flowers, donations if desired
to Garstang St Thomas'
Churchyard Appeal.

All further enquiries:
Published in Garstang Courier on Oct. 9, 2019
