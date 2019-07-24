|
|
|
WINSTANLEY Hugh Brian Mary and the family of the late 'Brian' are most grateful for the prayers, messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, Mass Offerings, donations to SS Mary and Michael's Church and to all who attended the funeral.
Sincere thanks to Fr Tom Butler and concelebrating priests for
the Requiem Mass.
To Dr George Dingle and Garstang Medical Practice for all their care, also to the carers at home.
Thanks also to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their exceptional service and help and to the Kenlis Arms Hotel for the
lovely refreshments.
Holy Mass will be offered
for your intentions.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 24, 2019