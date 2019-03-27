Resources More Obituaries for Henry Stirzaker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Henry Stirzaker

Notice Stirzaker Henry Jean and family of the late

Henry Stirzaker, would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many cards of condolence, kind words of sympathy and all the generous donations received for the Alzheimer's Society at this very sad time. Thanks to the carers at Milbanke Day Centre for their kindness and help they gave Henry. Thanks to Helen Coonan for

all the support she has given us and for the beautiful and comforting service.

Thanks to the Buffs for all their help and support. Thanks to the staff of the King's Arms, Garstang for their kind hospitality. Final thanks to Nicholas Gillett and family of N Gillett & Son Wesham for all their help and dignified funeral arrangements. Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 27, 2019