Stirzaker Henry On Saturday 2nd March 2019, Henry aged 74 years died tragically at his home in Greenhalgh.
The dearly loved husband of Jean, loving dad of Denise and Andrea, also a loving grandad of Aaron, Max, Jake and Katie.
Funeral Service at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday
21st March at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Alzheimer's Society
c/o address below.
Lying in repose and further enquiries please to
N Gillett & Son 'Church View' Mowbreck Lane, Wesham
PR4 3HA Tel: 01772 682496
Published in Garstang Courier on Mar. 13, 2019
